Study: More than half of respondents ‘unlikely’ to get COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new study, led by a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, has found more than half of its respondents are unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine under the emergency use authorization.

The study, “Willingness to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine with and without Emergency Use Authorization,” will be published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Jeanine Guidry, Ph.D. an assistant professor in the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture in the College of Humanities and Sciences, said many studies have been done this year looking at the willingness of Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“The vaccine is only helpful if you get shots in arm, so to speak,” she said. “It doesn’t do any good sitting on a shelf.”

This study, published by Guidry and other professors, was conducted in July during the height of ongoing vaccine talks.

Nearly 800 Americans were surveyed across the country about their feelings on a vaccine.

“About 60% of people in the study, said yes, I’m willing to, likely willing or probably willing to get the vaccine,” Guidry said.

While the U.S. population is sitting at more than 328 million, Guidry said this study gives a glimpse at how health leaders need to handle vaccinations to the public in the future.

“I do think this study gives us an indication of where people are at,” she added.

Out of the adults surveyed in the United States, 59.9% said they were probably or definitely going to get the vaccine in the future, 18.8% were neutral and 21.3% were probably or definitely not going to get it.

However, when it comes to getting vaccinated during the emergency phase, that’s where numbers shift.

Nearly 47% of respondents said there were definitely, likely, or somewhat willing to do so; while 53% said they were definitely, not likely, or somewhat unwilling to do so.

“The biggest issue coming out of this study is that participants seemed worried about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization,” Guidry said.

Guidry, the lead author, said there were concerns about side effects.

“[Such concerns are] not unusual,” she said. “But we now also know that two of the vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — may have some expected side effects ... [and that] may make people hesitate to get the vaccine.”

However, the study also shed light on major disparities in certain demographics.

“Black respondents were significantly less likely to say ‘I’m willing to get the vaccine’ than white respondents,” Guidry said.

Guidry added historical reasons may play a part in those results.

“There’s been historic mistreatment of this particular population, in medical research, in public health, in health care,” she said.

The study also found younger people were more likely than older respondents to get the vaccine.

Knocking out this virus will not happen overnight. Guidry said it’s going to take time and Americans will have to make a choice in order to see any change.

“We need to get between 70 and 75% of the population vaccinated,” she added. “So, I don’t think we’re quite there yet, and that’s where we sort of need to be.”

As these vaccines hit the market, Guidry does believe some of these statistics could change, which is why a follow-up study is in the works.

To read the full study, click here.

