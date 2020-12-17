Advertisement

Study: More than half of respondents ‘unlikely’ to get COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization

Conway Medical Center received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday and...
Conway Medical Center received its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday and administered the shot to five employees.(WMBF)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new study, led by a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, has found more than half of its respondents are unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine under the emergency use authorization.

The study, “Willingness to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine with and without Emergency Use Authorization,” will be published in the American Journal of Infection Control.

Jeanine Guidry, Ph.D. an assistant professor in the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture in the College of Humanities and Sciences, said many studies have been done this year looking at the willingness of Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

“The vaccine is only helpful if you get shots in arm, so to speak,” she said. “It doesn’t do any good sitting on a shelf.”

This study, published by Guidry and other professors, was conducted in July during the height of ongoing vaccine talks.

Nearly 800 Americans were surveyed across the country about their feelings on a vaccine.

“About 60% of people in the study, said yes, I’m willing to, likely willing or probably willing to get the vaccine,” Guidry said.

While the U.S. population is sitting at more than 328 million, Guidry said this study gives a glimpse at how health leaders need to handle vaccinations to the public in the future.

“I do think this study gives us an indication of where people are at,” she added.

Out of the adults surveyed in the United States, 59.9% said they were probably or definitely going to get the vaccine in the future, 18.8% were neutral and 21.3% were probably or definitely not going to get it.

However, when it comes to getting vaccinated during the emergency phase, that’s where numbers shift.

Nearly 47% of respondents said there were definitely, likely, or somewhat willing to do so; while 53% said they were definitely, not likely, or somewhat unwilling to do so.

“The biggest issue coming out of this study is that participants seemed worried about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization,” Guidry said.

Guidry, the lead author, said there were concerns about side effects.

“[Such concerns are] not unusual,” she said. “But we now also know that two of the vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — may have some expected side effects ... [and that] may make people hesitate to get the vaccine.”

However, the study also shed light on major disparities in certain demographics.

“Black respondents were significantly less likely to say ‘I’m willing to get the vaccine’ than white respondents,” Guidry said.

Guidry added historical reasons may play a part in those results.

“There’s been historic mistreatment of this particular population, in medical research, in public health, in health care,” she said.

The study also found younger people were more likely than older respondents to get the vaccine.

Knocking out this virus will not happen overnight. Guidry said it’s going to take time and Americans will have to make a choice in order to see any change.

“We need to get between 70 and 75% of the population vaccinated,” she added. “So, I don’t think we’re quite there yet, and that’s where we sort of need to be.”

As these vaccines hit the market, Guidry does believe some of these statistics could change, which is why a follow-up study is in the works.

To read the full study, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
A crane collapsed on a Harrisonburg home that is currently under construction on Tuesday...
Crane collapses onto Harrisonburg home under construction
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,160 on Tuesday
Two people were evaluated but not hospitalized after an SUV vehicle crashed into the CITGO...
Vehicle crashes into Citgo station in Staunton

Latest News

The Commission on Historical Statues in the United States Capitol has recommended that civil...
Commission selects civil rights icon Barbara Rose Johns to replace Robert E. Lee statue at U.S. Capitol
Snow plow
Snow plow crews clear roads with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place
Augusta Correctional Center has hundreds of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Augusta Correctional Center faces COVID-19 outbreak, family members of inmates concerned
First COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Augusta Health
First COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Augusta Health