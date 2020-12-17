Advertisement

Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police say a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee is receiving treatment for life-threating injuries after he was struck by a tractor trailer on I-64.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the 98 mile marker while the worker was helping a disabled motorist. The tractor trailer lost control, slid onto the shoulder, hit the worker, and then hit the SSP vehicle before continuing westbound on I-64. Troopers tracked down the rig along I-81 in Augusta County after a witness called authorities.

The Canadian truck driver is charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving. Jerzy Waclaw Czubak of Ontario is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

