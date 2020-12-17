UVA adds game against top-ranked Gonzaga

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Less than 24 hours after announcing its game against No. 7 Villanova is canceled, the No. 17 Virginia men’s basketball team has added a contest against No. 1 Gonzaga to its non-conference schedule.

Press Release from UVA Athletics - Thursday, December 17

No. 17 Virginia (3-1) will play top-ranked Gonzaga (3-0) in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tipoff at Dickies Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET with broadcasts on CBS and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Gonzaga holds a 2-1 advantage in the series that dates back to the 2000-01 season. Virginia defeated the Bulldogs 108-87 in the last meeting on Jan. 3, 2007, in Charlottesville. Gonzaga earned an 86-85 first-round victory in the 2001 NCAA Tournament and an 80-69 win on Dec. 17, 2005, in Spokane, Wash.

A limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the Gonzaga-Virginia game on Dec. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET on Friday (Dec. 18). Tickets to the game will be sold in socially distanced groupings of 2-8 seats. The entire pod must be purchased by one individual and it may not be broken up for any reason. For tickets and information visit www.dickiesarena.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

The Cavaliers are returning to practice Saturday (Dec. 19) after pausing all basketball-related activities on Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

Virginia hosts William & Mary on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Tipoff time at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.