UVA researcher testing unconventional program to manage Type 2 diabetes

Dr. Daniel Cox of UVA's School of Medicine.
Dr. Daniel Cox of UVA's School of Medicine.(UVA Health)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers from the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine are testing a new and unconventional way to manage Type 2 diabetes for those who can’t or don’t want to lose weight.

Daniel Cox, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and internal medicine is testing a new, wearable device that tracks blood sugar levels in reach time as someone eats or is physically active.

Cox says the new approach could be an alternative to weight-loss programs or even medication, as it teaches people how to monitor their food intake and physical activity on their own.

“You take this reader, you turn it on, you scan a sensor under your arm and then you get an immediate read out of what your blood glucose is and you see where your blood glucose has been over the past 3 to 4 hours,” Cox said.

Cox noted that those who have been enrolled in clinical trials testing the new approach have seen positive results over the past 12 to 13 moths.

Anyone who has recently been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and is not yet on medication can get involved in the testing at UVA, for free. For more information about the clinical trial, email t2dm@virginia.edu or call 434-566-2099.

