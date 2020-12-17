V-DOT urges drivers to be careful on the roads following snow storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will be working overnight as a lot of what has melted is freezing over.

Bridges, overpasses and other structures with air beneath them are expected to freeze over first. Interstate 81 and roads in areas of Rockbridge Augusta Rockingham up to Fredrick counties were in moderate condition Wednesday evening.

Sandy Meyers with VDOT said the storm affected different areas in different ways depending on elevation.

“The higher you went up in elevation, of course we do have some higher elevated roads then you would see more snow on the roads so it was not just on the valley floor it was also up in the mountains. We had to treat both kinds of conditions, wet and freezing.

Meyers said treating the roads always combines plowing and salt.

“The plows always have salt and abrasive. We put that down wherever we need to and of course if something that we can plow we will go ahead and do that too,” Meyers explained.

To check traffic conditions, accidents and any other road updates, head over to 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.