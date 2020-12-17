Advertisement

V-DOT urges drivers to be careful on the roads following snow storm

By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will be working overnight as a lot of what has melted is freezing over.

Bridges, overpasses and other structures with air beneath them are expected to freeze over first. Interstate 81 and roads in areas of Rockbridge Augusta Rockingham up to Fredrick counties were in moderate condition Wednesday evening.

Sandy Meyers with VDOT said the storm affected different areas in different ways depending on elevation.

“The higher you went up in elevation, of course we do have some higher elevated roads then you would see more snow on the roads so it was not just on the valley floor it was also up in the mountains. We had to treat both kinds of conditions, wet and freezing.

Meyers said treating the roads always combines plowing and salt.

“The plows always have salt and abrasive. We put that down wherever we need to and of course if something that we can plow we will go ahead and do that too,” Meyers explained.

To check traffic conditions, accidents and any other road updates, head over to 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a VDOT traffic camera of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockingham Co.
VDOT reports accidents, lane closures, delays Wednesday due to inclement weather
Snow for Wednesday
Biggest snow storm in years on the way
Virginia State Police reports they responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on...
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather
Governor issues state of emergency due to winter weather
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,931 on Wednesday

Latest News

We talk with the local evangelist about his devotional book, "Guiding Principles: To Live,...
1on1: Evangelist Steve Wingfield’s new book
We talk with the local evangelist about his devotional book, "Guiding Principles: To Live,...
1on1: Evangelist Steve Wingfield's new book
Overnight forecast 12/16/2020
Overnight forecast 12/16/2020
VSP responds to roughly 200 traffic crashes Wednesday due to inclement weather
V-DOT urges drivers to be careful on the roads following snow storm