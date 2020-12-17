Advertisement

VDOT making steady progress on roads; motorists still advised to use caution

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Following Wednesday’s heavy snowfall, many are still seeing snow and ice on their commutes. VDOT reports crews are making steady progress on roads throughout the Shenandoah Valley, but snow and ice are still expected on some roadways.

According to a press release from VDOT, road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are steadily improving as of mid-day Thursday.

Still, VDOT advises motorists to use extreme caution if they must travel. Although interstate routes are clear in most counties, many primary and secondary roads still have ice or snow.

VDOT has reported some road conditions as of 11 a.m. on Thursday:

  • Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Augusta and Rockbridge counties.
  • Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
  • Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.
  • Primary roads – Moderate conditions in, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Clarke and Warren counties.
  • Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath and Clarke counties.

To stay up-to-date on road conditions, click here.

