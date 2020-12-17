VHSL School of the Week: Stonewall Jackson

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports competitions resume in the Shenandoah Valley, it will likely signal the final school year of competition for the Stonewall Jackson Generals.

The Shenandoah County School Board is scheduled meet in January and decide on a new change for SJHS. The proposed new name and mascot: Mountain View High School Rattlers.

“I hope our younger students take advantage of having a chance to make something their own,” said Stonewall Jackson principal Mike Dorman, who is serving as the school’s acting athletic director for the 2020-2021 school year. “How many kids get that opportunity to say, hey we started this?...Whether it was traditions or whatever with the new logo so I hope they jump on board and do that.”

Before the new name is officially voted on by the school board, the Stonewall Jackson Generals will remain throughout the current academic year.

When the the SJHS football program takes the field for the VHSL spring season in 2021, the Generals will be looking to build off momentum gained in 2019. Stonewall Jackson won two games last season and ended a 41-game losing streak. Kyle Kokkonen is preparing for his debut season as SJHS head coach.

“You’ve got a new person, some new ideas,” said Dorman. “Kyle has come in and talked to me and he has some neat things to try and get kids excited.”

While the football program is still working on turning the corner, the Stonewall Jackson girls soccer program has already arrived. The Generals won 34 games combined during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and finished as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We have some really good girl athletes that just are phenomenal,” said Dorman.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.