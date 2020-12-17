Advertisement

Villanova-UVA basketball game canceled

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s college basketball game between Villanova and UVA at Madison Square Garden has been canceled.

Press Release from UVA Athletics - Wednesday, December 16

No. 17 Virginia (3-1) will return to practice on Saturday, Dec. 19 after pausing all basketball-related activities on Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

The Cavaliers’ nonconference game against No. 7 Villanova on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Virginia has rescheduled its home game against William & Mary for Tuesday, Dec. 22. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Cavaliers have a 55-26 record against William & Mary in their oldest rivalry that dates back to UVA’s first season in 1905-06. Virginia has an 11-game winning streak in the series, including a 72-40 win at John Paul Jones Arena in the last meeting in 2018-19.

