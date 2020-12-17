Virginia Tech QB Hooker entering transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hooker announced on Twitter Thursday that he will enter his name into the portal after graduating in December. Hooker started 15 games at quarterback for the Hokies over the past two seasons. He threw for 2,894 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding 1,003 yards and 15 TDs on the ground during his time at Virginia Tech.

Nothing but love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F4FGJJMZNA — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) December 17, 2020

Hooker becomes the second Virginia Tech quarterback to enter his name into the transfer portal after Quincy Patterson announced his intent to transfer on November 30. Braxton Burmeister, an Oregon transfer who started four games at Virginia Tech in 2020, remains on the roster. Burmeister threw for 687 yards and two TDs while rushing for 182 yards and 2 TDs this past season.

