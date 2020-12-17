Advertisement

Wanted: Justin Michael Kite

Justin Michael Kite, 29, is wanted by the local police.
Justin Michael Kite, 29, is wanted by the local police.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Michael Kite, 29, is wanted by the local police.

Kite is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for identity theft and by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on a weapons law violation.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

