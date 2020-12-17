Waynesboro Public Works truck slides down embankment, causes minor damage to a house
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro Public Works employee was working on Mason Street Thursday afternoon when the slick roads caused the truck to slide down an embankment in front of a house on the 1600 block.
There were no injuries and only minor cosmetic damage to the home was reported.
No one was in the home at the time, due to a fire last month, which displaced the family.
