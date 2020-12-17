Waynesboro woman with leukemia seeks community support in furthering her education

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — At 15 years old, Brianna Haynes went to the hospital to have her gallbladder removed, which ultimately led her to find out that she had chronic myeloid leukemia.

“At first, I was in denial. I was healthy my whole life. Out of nowhere, I get leukemia,” Haynes said. “It made me sad, but then I was like, I got this for a reason. God did this for a reason, so I made the best out of it.”

Despite the long hours at the hospital and the struggles that come along with the disease, Haynes graduated early from Waynesboro High School and continued working with a positive mindset through it all. She even went on to get her CNA license because she knew she wanted to help others.

“While being in the hospital, my nurses were a huge factor on me. I would sit there and cry just because of how much of a difference they made in my life,” Haynes said. “I want to be able to pass that on to other people, that joy.”

Now at 20 years old, Haynes has a dream of becoming a radiation oncologist.

“I’ve been in their shoes. I know what it feels like to be alone, spending nights alone in a hospital at a young age. It was very hard for me. So, I just want to be able to be there for people and show them that somebody is on their side,” Haynes said.

But Haynes, being one of five children with no financial aid, is asking for help in achieving that dream. She’s hoping to raise money to continue her education at Piedmont Virginia Community College in the spring semester.

“I want to make a better life for me and my family,” Haynes said. “My parents didn’t go to college or anything. No one in my family has really went, so I want to be the first one to make a big difference.”

Haynes said she’s exhausted all other options, and the support from her community would mean everything to her.

She said she’s very grateful to everyone who has supported her along her journey so far, including the MaDee Project, which reached out to her after she was diagnosed. The organization connected Haynes with Samuel’s Supper, a nonprofit that helps kids in medical crises, after hearing about her struggles financially in continuing her college education.

“They have made such a big difference in my life,” Haynes said.

If you’d like to help Haynes in her journey to help others, you can do so here.

Haynes is currently taking daily medication to suppress her white blood cell count and has check-ups at the hospital every three months. She said she doing everything she can to stay healthy and positive.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.