Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first major winter storm of the season isn’t just snow. It’s a mix of sleet and freezing rain along with heavy snow leading to dozens of accidents.
Meteorologist Brett Adair reports at least 10″ in the York/Harrisburg Pennsylvania area. As much as 15-20″ is expected in that region. Potentially even two feet for some.
This storm becoming a Nor’Easter as it moves away from the Midwest and into the Northeast. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ reports that it’s been 653 days since Philadelphia recorded its last inch of snow. The last time, was March 3, 2019.
Virginia State Police reporting more than 200 accidents across I-81 and northern Virginia as snow and sleet fell this afternoon. The biggest issue, road temperatures in the 20s. Any snow falling on roads that cold quickly turns to ice.
As the storm moves northeast, snowfall rates of 2-3″ an hour are possible from eastern Pennsylvania, into New York and Connecticut.
The snow and ice sticking around after the storm as temperatures remain around and barely above freezing for the rest of the week.
If you want to follow the heavy snow and the storm live, check out this link:
