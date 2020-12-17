Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first major winter storm of the season isn’t just snow. It’s a mix of sleet and freezing rain along with heavy snow leading to dozens of accidents.

Meteorologist Brett Adair reports at least 10″ in the York/Harrisburg Pennsylvania area. As much as 15-20″ is expected in that region. Potentially even two feet for some.

#VSP has responded to approx 200 crashes & 125 disabled/stuck vehicles along I-81 & across #NOVA as the #winterstorm moves across #Virginia. Plz #SlowDown #BuckleUp & be prepared for roads to ❄️over as 🌡️drops. Photo: @VaDOTNOVA & VSP assisting @MDSP on I495 American Legion Br. pic.twitter.com/mDML8usDvL — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 16, 2020

This storm becoming a Nor’Easter as it moves away from the Midwest and into the Northeast. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ reports that it’s been 653 days since Philadelphia recorded its last inch of snow. The last time, was March 3, 2019.

Virginia State Police reporting more than 200 accidents across I-81 and northern Virginia as snow and sleet fell this afternoon. The biggest issue, road temperatures in the 20s. Any snow falling on roads that cold quickly turns to ice.

As the storm moves northeast, snowfall rates of 2-3″ an hour are possible from eastern Pennsylvania, into New York and Connecticut.

The snow and ice sticking around after the storm as temperatures remain around and barely above freezing for the rest of the week.

Part of Rockingham and Shenandoah counties seeing the brunt of the snow today and it's still falling now

Widespread 6-10" west of 81

Biggest total reported so far is 11" in Basye pic.twitter.com/v1HueWTzpm — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 17, 2020

