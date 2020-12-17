Winter Storm wrap up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even though many areas picked up the first official snow of the season on Monday december 7th (yes it was a trace to a dusting- a few spots up to a 1/2″) we are wrapping up the first real winter storm of the season.

Now for anyone wondering, “I thought this was supposed to be a mild winter?”

Yes a milder winter was part of our winter forecast but that doesn’t mean we won’t have cold spells, and it certainly doesn’t mean there won’t be any snow. Those key points were also outlined in our winter forecast.

Winter in Meteorological terms is defined as December- February but usually when we talk about the winter forecast we can include November through March. One storm doesn’t define an entire winter. So you can have a milder winter as a whole and still have a few storms. Our winter forecast was for below average snow in the Valley and near to just below average for the Allegheny mountains.

THE CURRENT STORM:

So the challenge with this storm, which we laid out this week was the sleet factor. How much warm air just above the ground would there be to change snow into sleet. Would that move west of the Blue Ridge or stay east of the Blue Ridge? That was the biggest factor in our storm. So this was the forecast.

Potential for what can happen Wednesday (WHSV)

Typically we would use one map but this storm was not a cut and dry storm. So it was best to lay out the potential if the sleet mixes in, best areas to see that and therefore it would lead to lower snowfall numbers to fully communicate the wild card with this storm.

Once sleet started mixing in for the morning, we knew the sleet scenario was happening. So you can compare the snowfall (and sleet) numbers to the forecast. No snow forecast is ever going to be perfect. The bust area would be more from Highland county into part of western Augusta. That area was kind of on the line and for Highland especially, it was a matter of how much warm air intrusion made it that far west. In most spots it was pretty close considering how much sleet did mix in and that sleet of course will compact some of the snow.

Wednesday's storm (WHSV)

So why did we have so much sleet? It came down to temperatures around 5,000-8,000′ in the atmosphere that were just a couple degrees above freezing. That partially melts the snow and it then refreezes as it falls to the ground. That is sleet.

Why we had so much sleet (WHSV)

One of the other challenges with this storm is calculating the amount of liquid that would fall, and converting that to snow. We call a standard snow-liquid ratio a 10:1. Meaning for every 1″ of liquid precipitation that falls, that would equate to 10″ of snow. However snow rarely falls like that.

Bottom line, the ‘warmer’ the temperature is, near or above freezing, the wetter the snow is and the lower the snow-liquid ratio is. Maybe a 5:1, meaning for every one inch of liquid you would pick up 5″ of snow.

The colder the temperature is, the higher the snow-liquid ratio. We can see very high ratios across the Rocky mountains where temperatures are much colder. That’s how you can get 20″ of snow with just one inch of liquid.

Our weather watcher Carl in Stanley calculated his snow-liquid ratio. At 5p.m. Wednesday, Carl had measured 3″ of snow and that melted to 1.15″ of liquid. That’s a 3:1 ratio, meaning an incredible wet snow. You would expect to see that with a temperature of maybe 37°, but surface temperatures were in the 20s! That means there was a lot of ‘warmer’ air above the ground to give such a high ratio. The final total was 4.5″ of snow with 1.40″ of liquid.

Check out this impressive snowfall that took place in/around Binghamton, New York where over 40 inches of snow fell and at points during the storm it was snowing 4-6 inches AN HOUR! #NYwx pic.twitter.com/YHyMDkxpnZ — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) December 17, 2020

For many of us, it’s been a while since we’ve seen this much snow so it was work to get things cleared, but many enjoying the snow day, including little Bear.

Bear is a little iffy on how she feels about the snow pic.twitter.com/WUyUz8uoFn — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 17, 2020

This storm also dropped heavy snow across Pennsylvania and into New York, Vermont and the Northeast.

Closing in on 3 feet of snow west of Binghamton 🤯pic.twitter.com/zGLuGJYZfC — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) December 17, 2020

Binghamton, New york picking up 40″ of snow! In fact there were a few spots that picked up 40″ of snow in upstate New York. Pennsylvania, Vermont and New Hampshire!

Snowfall reports received as of 1 pm. Top amounts by state thus far:

NY-Newark Valley 44"

VT-Ludlow 44"

PA-Alba 43.3"

NH-Sanbornton 40"

ME-Acton 25.7"

MA-Lanesborough 23"

CT-New Milford 16.5"

RI-Chepachet 12.5"

NJ-Stockholm 12"

MD-Sabillasville 12"

WV-Hambleton 12"

VA-Basye 11.5" pic.twitter.com/aKmJnXuoOb — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) December 17, 2020

