AAA projects lowest number of Va. holiday travelers in years, most Americans staying home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is just one week away, and what is usually a busy time of year to gather with family may be much quieter this year.

Travel guidance and COVID-19 public health concerns are reducing the number of Americans willing to travel this holiday season. According to AAA Travel, at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to 2019’s holiday season, which is Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

“That’s 34 million folks across the country who won’t travel,” Martha Meade, the Manager of Public and Government Affairs with AAA Mid-Atlantic, said. “Right here in Virginia, we’re going to see the lowest number we have seen in almost two decades.”

According to AAA, automobile travel is expected to be down 26 percent, the lowest since 2008. Airlines are taking a huge hit, down 60 percent from last holiday season.

“While they are huge decreases, they could go even lower as folks heed the restrictions that Governor [Ralph] Northam just put in place on Monday here in Virginia... As the case numbers and positivity numbers go up,” Meade said.

For those who travel, most, 96 percent, will drive. Even then, AAA projects automobile travel to be down almost 25 percent compared to 2019.

“Just as we saw with Thanksgiving, people often wait until the last minute to make that decision to travel, and because so many people travel by car, it’s easy to make that last-minute decision,” Meade said.

National and local health officials are still asking people to reconsider holiday travel plans this year.

“Around our families, we all think we’re safe, but that’s not necessarily the case. We’ve got to keep our guard up even when we’re around our own families,” Bill Ours, with the Hardy County Health Department, said.

