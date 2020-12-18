Advertisement

ACSO: Remains found at scene of crash confirmed to be that of missing Staunton woman

Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday.
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a medical examiner’s office reports that the remains found at the scene of a crash discovered off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County on Dec. 6 are that of Karen Koogler.

Koogler, a 56-year-old woman from Staunton, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 6, officials were notified about a motor vehicle accident on Blue Ridge Parkway around milepost 24-25 in Nelson County, which involved a vehicle registered to Koogler.

At the time, officials reported that the accident “appeared to have occurred some time ago by evidence located at the scene.”

Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release provided on Dec. 7, “We cannot confirm the identity of the person found at the scene of the crash, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report. In all likelihood, the search for Karen Koogler is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community.”

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released at this time.

