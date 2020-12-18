Advertisement

ACSO warns residents of SSA, IRS fraud calls

(WOWT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent fraud call that targets individuals and tells them their identifying information has been involved in criminal activity.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials have received many recent reports of citizens receiving this type of call from either the Social Security Administration or the IRS.

Officials say the fraudster attempts to convince the person they are calling that the only way to remedy the issue is through some form of immediate payment. They routinely ask that prepaid cards can be purchased as a method of payment.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to not send any form of payment, and do not give out their bank account information, social security number, date or birth or any other personal information. Simply hang up the phone.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County
Picture of money.
Powerball ticket bought in Winchester wins $1M — do you have the winning ticket?
Upper Tract snow: 10"
Winter Storm wrap up
Heavy snow and ice through the Mid-Atlantic
Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,853 on Thursday

Latest News

A screenshot from surveillance camera footage capturing a vehicle break-in in the area of...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia to now receive 370K vaccine doses by year end, instead of reported 480K
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday.
ACSO: Remains found at scene of crash confirmed to be that of missing Staunton woman
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 18, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,295 on Friday