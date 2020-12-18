ACSO warns residents of SSA, IRS fraud calls

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent fraud call that targets individuals and tells them their identifying information has been involved in criminal activity.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials have received many recent reports of citizens receiving this type of call from either the Social Security Administration or the IRS.

Officials say the fraudster attempts to convince the person they are calling that the only way to remedy the issue is through some form of immediate payment. They routinely ask that prepaid cards can be purchased as a method of payment.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to not send any form of payment, and do not give out their bank account information, social security number, date or birth or any other personal information. Simply hang up the phone.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.