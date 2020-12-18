Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins

A screenshot from surveillance camera footage capturing a vehicle break-in in the area of...
A screenshot from surveillance camera footage capturing a vehicle break-in in the area of Riverhead Drive in Staunton.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) says it’s conducting an investigation into several vehicle break-ins that occurred in the area of Riverhead Drive in Staunton.

According to a press release from ACSO, the break-ins occurred between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

Officials say surveillance footage shows a male gaining access to unlocked vehicles, attempting several other vehicle doors and trespassing through homeowners’ yards.

The sheriff’s office says the male is wearing a backpack and a distinct patterned hooded jacket.

If anyone has any information about this incident or can identify the suspect, the sheriff’s office asks them to contact Investigator Rexrode at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

