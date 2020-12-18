Cleaning up after Wednesday’s storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The snow on Wednesday hit neighborhood streets and local highways with more snow. By early Thursday morning, people throughout the Shenandoah Valley began clearing their sidewalks and driveways.

“Last time it was more than this but they cleaned it fast. They come in, they come down here and 2 o’clock in the morning and they salt,” explained one Harrisonburg resident.

Virginia Department of Transportation reported on Wednesday that primary and secondary roads through out the Shenandoah Valley were in moderate or minor condition and I-81 within the Valley is ultimately clear. Interstates 64 and 66 were also clear or in minor condition.

As residents waited for streets to be plowed and windshields to melt, it was a community effort to clear neighborhoods blocks and driveways.

“Its been a long time since we have had snow like this though so I am not as prepared as I should be,” Selina Martinez said.

Martinez spent more than 30 minutes clearing off her car and driveway after yesterdays storm. She said after she’s done she wanted to go sledding.

“Yeah, if it doesn’t melt by the time I make it out there,” she said with a laugh.

Raymond Rodriguez had to clear off three cars on Thursday.

“When I was I kid I loved snow,” Rodriguez said. “When you get older some people love snow, but I don’t like it anymore.”

For more information on road conditions or traffic updates, follow the Virginia Department of Transportation.

