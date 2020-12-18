Icy roads and cold temperatures into the weekend

(WHSV) - Cold temperatures and icy roads are two things we are going to have to deal with into the weekend. Temperatures eventually return to normal for this time of year by next week.

FRIDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 20s with areas of freezing fog. Patches of black ice in the morning to watch out for. Turning sunny after the fog mixes out. Another cold day with highs in the mid 30s although there will be more sunshine to help with snow melt. Areas that had less than 2″ of snow and ice in our southern areas will likely see highs around 40 or into the low 40s. Elsewhere the snow cover will hold temperatures down.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s as cloud cover builds in again. Very cold overnight with temperatures falling to the mid to upper teens. Watch out for patches of black ice.

SATURDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Still watch out for patches of black ice in the morning. Staying cold and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

A cold evening under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s. Mainly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees. Snow showers for the Allegheny mountains overnight.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Snow showers for the Alleghenies especially early in the day. A mix of sun and clouds for the day but certainly more sunshine. Chilly with highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Our pattern next week looks to stay fairly active with a few weaker systems. Right now the only snow chances are across the Allegheny mountains but that may change.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny with highs around average in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: A very chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy with snow showers for the Allegheny mountains. Staying chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy at times with winds sustained from the west at 10-15 mph with winds gusts 15-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day as highs reach the upper 40s.

