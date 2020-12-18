Advertisement

Nearly 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines distributed in W.Va.

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave an update on the coronavirus vaccine Friday afternoon.

15,800 vaccines have been distributed as of 11 a.m. on Friday in West Virginia.

More vaccines are being ordered, according to the Governor.

The state is expecting an allocation of 32,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.

West Virginia is leading the nation in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Governor Justice stated.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Governor Justice says he has no side effects as of Friday.

He urged West Virginians to get the vaccine.

Governor Justice also announced his office and the West Virginia Department of Education will be donating $2 million each to the athletic funds of all schools across the states. This includes band, choir, and student organizations.

It will equal $4 million.

He says the athletic departments at schools across the states have been badly impacted by COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
Truck driver charged after striking VDOT worker in Augusta County
Picture of money.
Powerball ticket bought in Winchester wins $1M — do you have the winning ticket?
Upper Tract snow: 10"
Winter Storm wrap up
Heavy snow and ice through the Mid-Atlantic
Winter storm leading to dozens of accidents and heavy snow with ice
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 17, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,853 on Thursday

Latest News

ACSO warns residents of SSA, IRS fraud calls
A screenshot from surveillance camera footage capturing a vehicle break-in in the area of...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia to now receive 370K vaccine doses by year end, instead of reported 480K
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday.
ACSO: Remains found at scene of crash confirmed to be that of missing Staunton woman