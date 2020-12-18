New Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) program participants named

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - A new program in the Shenandoah Valley, specifically for businesses ready to grow, launches in January. Thursday night, for the first time, the public was introduced to the participants during a virtual meeting.

Nine companies were picked out of more than 30 applicants to participate in the first-ever Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V) Cohort. It’s a high-growth accelerator-incubator program administered by the Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF). It’s free for entrepreneurs and gives them access to the best resource providers, mentors, and investors, as well as online coaching that helps address the riskiest parts of their business models.

One of SCCF’s biggest program goals was to meet entrepreneurs where they are.

“We wanted to make sure that businesses that maybe have a really great product but maybe haven’t made that first sale aren’t discouraged from coming into the program. Or maybe you don’t have access to resources to help you develop your business plan yet, right,” said SCCF Ecosystem Builder Ryan Hall. “We wanted to make sure that any entrepreneur that wanted to join the program had an opportunity to.”

The first S2V cohort includes companies making toys, parkour equipment, sustainable to-go lids, and service-based companies both in the tech industry, and food and beverage. There’s even a company providing private access to gym equipment. They are:

Quick Fix

Newtown Fitness Club

Pure Shenandoah

Panoramic InfoSec

Mouse Loves Pig

Ol’ Dominion Beer and Exploration Club

Local Food Network

GoLids

American Parkour

The Staunton Creative Community Fund plans to open up another application window in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.