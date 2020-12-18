Advertisement

Virginia candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe announces Lucy Simms Educator Program

The Lucy Simms Educator Program is just a part of McAuliffe's education plan.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former and current candidate for Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, held a town hall with James Madison University Civic and Dukes vote to discuss education in the commonwealth.

The town hall was hosted by JMU students who asked McAuliffe about his plans for education for students and educators.

McAuliffe highlighted a portion of his $2 billion annual investment education plan, the Lucy Simms Educator Program.

The program would cover tuition at a Virginia public university or historically black college for those who commit five years to teaching in Virginia public schools.

The former governor received questions such as, “Why in her [Lucy Simms] honor did you decide to name this campaign? How will recruiting more diverse educators across Virginia address key inequities in our education system?”

He began his response by saying Virginia needs qualified, diverse educators in the commonwealth.

“We need our educators to reflect who we are as a commonwealth. That’s why I always talk about we have got bring in more diverse educators here to represent all of the areas of education that we need to be lifted up,” McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe then described the ways in which Lucy Simms persevered from being enslaved to teaching students and communities all throughout Harrisonburg.

“It is such an inspiring story when you think about her whole arc of history and her life and that she dedicated after everything that she had been through. She dedicated to lifting other people’s lives up. I just think that is very inspirational,” McAuliffe explained.

McAuliffe said his education plan focuses on the need for teachers, teachers salaries, diverse educators and other ways to better education in the commonwealth.

“Clearly in the Shenandoah Valley great education system but we are down on teachers. We need to continue to recruit folks to come to the Shenandoah Valley we need teachers all through these communities,” McAuliffe explained.

You can read more about McAuliffe’s education plan and campaign by clicking here.

