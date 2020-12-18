Virginia to now receive 370K vaccine doses by year end, instead of reported 480K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is now slated to receive over 370,000 vaccine doses by the year’s end, instead of the 480,000, earlier stated by Virginia health officials.

All states are now seeing a reduction in the anticipated vaccine total by the close of 2020. The Virginia Department of Health confirms to NBC12 that 370,650 doses are now set for the Commonwealth by December 31.

Officials say there appears to be a discrepancy in the number of doses ordered for each state and actual totals. That said, Pfizer is reporting no production issues.

Officials say Pfizer’s second dose is not impacted. The manufacturer withholds a second vial for every initial vial shipped out, to assure that critical second shot of the vaccine.

The situation will extend Virginia’s overall vaccination timeline by two weeks.

Virginia is slated to receive 140,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, once it receives final approval by the FDA, potentially arriving in the state by Monday, December 21, according to Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam donated blood plasma Friday morning at Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond, after building up antibodies to the virus in his system. Northam and his wife both battled COVID-19 in late September.

“I would encourage individuals, especially those who have had COVID-19, to really consider donating their plasma and their antibodies,” said Norham.

The process of extracting plasma from the blood takes about an hour and can be done at Red Cross centers across Virginia. Blood plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that can help treat the most critical patients actively fighting the virus.

