Advertisement

Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:46 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Employers can require its workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and exclude them from the workplace if they refuse, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in guidelines issued earlier this week.

Employers are required by law to ensure a safe workplace and that can mean requiring its workers to be vaccinated.

There are two exceptions for those with disabilities or “sincerely held” religious beliefs that prevent them from getting vaccinated. The employer would need to make reasonable accommodations for these individuals.

While the Americans with Disabilities Act limits an employer’s ability to require workers to get a medical examination, the EEOC says that getting vaccinated is not considered a medical examination.

“If a vaccine is administered to an employee by an employer for protection against contracting COVID-19, the employer is not seeking information about an individual’s impairments or current health status and, therefore, it is not a medical examination,” the EEOC said in its latest guidelines.

Pre-screening vaccination questions however could violate an ADA provision on disability-related inquiries. This means that employers administering vaccines must show that pre-screening questions are “job-related and consistent with business necessity.”

The guidelines added that while the worker may be excluded from physically entering the workplace for refusing to be vaccinated, that does not mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.
House fire in Augusta County displaces three
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,876 on Sunday
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
They are demanding PPE for the inmates and for nonviolent offenders to be released.
Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
Troopers remind Virginians to drive safely over holidays
NBC29 File
GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation
Ralph Northam
Northam: 2021 focus must be on pandemic relief for Virginians
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Charlottesville Police.
Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation