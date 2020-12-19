James Madison falls to No. 14 Maryland Saturday in College Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A huge second quarter by 14th-ranked Maryland fueled the Terrapins in a 101-59 win over James Madison Saturday in College Park.

The Dukes led by three after the first quarter, but the Terrapins outscored James Madison 29-8 in the second frame as they cruised in the second half for the win.

Peyton McDaniel paced James Madison with 14 points, including four three-pointers.

Maryland had six players scoring in double figures.

Conference play is next for James Madison, as the Dukes are scheduled to visit Towson New Year’s Day at 2 p.m.

