Odds of a White Christmas for 2020

We define a white Christmas as: 1″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning

That means the snow can already be on the ground, or fall overnight into early Christmas morning.

Here is a look at the country as a whole. Obviously the best chances will be across the Rockies and northern areas.

Conus

So while the changes are slim, it does happen! If we want to get a little perspective though, the Shenandoah Valley has the same odds of a white Christmas and 1″ of snow in April. That just gives you an idea of yes it happens, but not often.

Here are local odds.

Odds of a White Christmas

Of course the most likely areas to see snow on the ground for Christmas will be across the Allegheny mountains.

If you want to look at some of the Christmas extremes, the hottest Christmas high was 66° in 1971. Record highs for the winter months are all in the 60s or 70s so to be honest 66° is even a little low for an extreme. In 1985 the high was 18°, yes that was the high! There was no snow on the ground and nothing fell, so just because it was cold, that doesn’t always translate to snow.

Weather Stats for Christmas Day

If we take a look at the last time we had snow on Christmas or already on the ground it was in 2012. Records are for Harrisonburg on the left and Staunton on the right. Snowfall is what fell. Snow depth is what was already on the ground Christmas morning.

Last time there was a white Christmas

