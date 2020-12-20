Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Families of inmates and community members were outside of Middle River Regional Jail to peacefully protest conditions.

“It’s negligence on the part of, well, the staff, ” said Tracy Stover.

Community members gathered from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. demanding personal protective equipment for the inmates and for the nonviolent offenders to be released.

Stover has a son who has now been transferred from Middle River. She said she contacted the jail about staff not wearing their masks.

“They failed to use, wear gloves when they were passing out medicine, when they were passing out food, they didn’t have their masks on,” Stover said. “It’s been a problem, and as I told them in the board meeting, this is not surprising.”

Kristina Harris’ brother and boyfriend are inmates, and have both tested positive for the coronavirus. She was protesting Saturday for her loved ones to get the proper care they need.

“Their food has been cut back. They are not getting as much food as they’re supposed to. They’re being talked to like dogs. They just don’t care, they’re not wearing masks, they’re not washing their hands,” Harris explained. “My brother said he has not seen any bottles of hand sanitizer.”

One mother of an inmate says she thinks the staff is overwhelmed.

“Hospitals, we’re being told, they’re in jeopardy of being overrun,” said Kelly McHone. “That concerns me that if our hospitals can’t handle the covid perhaps a few county jail nurses won’t be able to.”

MRRJ said in a statement they have been working closely with attorneys and the court since March to release, furlough or move to home electronic monitoring for appropriate offenders, but they do not have authority to release offenders early.

