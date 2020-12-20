Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is being held in Denver County jail and facing felony charges after the abduction of a 12-year-old girl in California.

The 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Dec. 14, according to a Saturday press conference held by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, detectives received information that she may have been coerced into running away with an older man who she met through social media in mid-October. The investigation pointed toward the girl flying cross-country to be with the man.

Nathan Larson, a 40-year-old man from Catlett, Virginia, was seen with a young girl as the two boarded a plane headed to Washington, D.C. During a layover in Denver, authorities arrested Larson and rescued the girl, who was uninjured. She was reunited with her family on Monday.

Detectives said Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia and traveled to the girl’s home. Police said he persuaded the girl to sneak out around 2 a.m, picked her up using a ride-share company and rode to the airport. Police said Larson made the girl wear a long wig to alter her appearance, and told her to act disabled so she wouldn’t have to speak to airport personnel.

In Denver, Larson is facing misdemeanor charges of harboring a minor. In Fresno, he faces felony charges for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

On Dec. 17, Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Virginia / District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home on the 9200 block of Prospect Avenue in Catlett.

While at the house, Larson’s father, 69-year-old Arthur Larson, assaulted a homeland security agent. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released from jail after posting bond.

During the investigation, Larson was found to be a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia. This includes running a website that encourages the raping of children and the sharing of photos and videos, detectives said. Police reported that Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send pornographic images of herself.

Larson ran to become a member of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017, representing District 31, but he lost the race. In December 2008, while living in Colorado, Larson sent an email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, serving 14 months.

Larson is scheduled for a court hearing in Denver on Dec. 24. Fresno officials plan to make an extradition request to transport Larson to Fresno County Jail before then.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.