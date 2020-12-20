House fire in Augusta County displaces three

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Lee Highway around 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

Chief David Nichols said no one was injured, but three people will be temporarily displaced due to damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Nichols said it appears to be accidental, and the investigation will likely be turned over to the insurance company.

One lane of Lee Hwy. was shut down as crews worked on knocking out the fire and cleaning up.

