Advertisement

House fire in Augusta County displaces three

House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.
House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Lee Highway around 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

Chief David Nichols said no one was injured, but three people will be temporarily displaced due to damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Chief Nichols said it appears to be accidental, and the investigation will likely be turned over to the insurance company.

One lane of Lee Hwy. was shut down as crews worked on knocking out the fire and cleaning up.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,876 on Sunday
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
They are demanding PPE for the inmates and for nonviolent offenders to be released.
Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
Troopers remind Virginians to drive safely over holidays
NBC29 File
GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation
Ralph Northam
Northam: 2021 focus must be on pandemic relief for Virginians
Charlottesville Police.
Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation
Va. ramping up statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign this holiday season