Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

