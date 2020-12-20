James Madison returns to court, drops game to East Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in 20 days, the James Madison men’s basketball team played in a game.

The Dukes fell to East Carolina 73-64 on the road Saturday afternoon.

“We did the things that look like a team that hasn’t played in over 20 days and hasn’t practiced five times in the last 16 days,” James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. “It’s something to build upon. I thought the guys played as hard as they could under the situation. We just had a lot of sloppy things.”

Matt Lewis led all scorers with 19 points in the game.

“We started settling into the game, starting to try to get our rhythm back,” Lewis said, “but there were times in the game where we cut the lead, got back in the game and they would hit some big shots and get 50-50 balls. Being able to tighten up those areas of the game, I think things will be better for us.”

James Madison has a quick turnaround as the Dukes host Alice Lloyd College Sunday at 5 p.m.

