JMU holds virtual commencement for December graduates

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s fall class of 2020 graduated Saturday morning with a video highlighting achievements and milestones over the past four years, and a livestream listing graduates’ names.

President Alger spoke about the challenges students faced this year with virtual learning. Recent graduate Alisha Ralph said less interaction made it harder to understand and communicate with professors.

Although it was not the moment she had pictured, Ralph said when she saw her name on the screen it was an emotional moment shared with family.

“My mom saw it before I did so she screams like ‘look at your name your name’ and I was like ‘now I see it’ and I started crying,” Ralph said. “Then also with the tassel turn video when I saw myself on there I started crying too cause it made it so real. I’m done now.”

She said she plans on attending graduation in person whenever it’s rescheduled.

