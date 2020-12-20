Maine-made wreaths distributed in Arlington, and elsewhere

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - More than 250,000 Maine-made wreaths are being placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.

The distribution on Saturday represents the highest-profile annual event for Wreaths Across America, the organization that’s behind the effort.

The tradition began when a Maine wreath company ended up with 5,000 extra wreaths that he couldn’t bring to market in 1992. With the help of then-Sen. Olympia Snowe, Morrill Worchester, the company’s owner, had them delivered to Arlington.

This year Wreaths Across America says 1.7 million wreaths are being placed on veterans’ graves at 2,557 locations.

