Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 9 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that hit the Afghan capital has killed at least nine people.

The Afghan interior said that the blast Sunday morning wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
House catches fire Saturday evening. Cause remains under investigation.
House fire in Augusta County displaces three
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Dec. 20, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,876 on Sunday
In this undated photo released by Fresno County Sheriff shows a booking photo of Nathan Larson...
Former House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
They are demanding PPE for the inmates and for nonviolent offenders to be released.
Community members protest conditions at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Virginia State Police.
Troopers remind Virginians to drive safely over holidays
NBC29 File
GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation
Ralph Northam
Northam: 2021 focus must be on pandemic relief for Virginians
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Charlottesville Police.
Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation