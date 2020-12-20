Virginia courts to use theater for trials during pandemic

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s highest court is allowing circuit courts for three counties to hold jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic in a theater that typically hosts music concerts.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice informed the circuit courts for Hopewell, Prince George and Surry counties on Wednesday that they can use the Beacon Theatre as a temporary venue for trials.

The city of Hopewell owns and operates the theater and has opened it for shows at 30% capacity during the pandemic. Court officials held a mock trial at the theater in August to test its suitability.

