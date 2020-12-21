Atlantic Builders donates Christmas gifts to Augusta Co. Social Services

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Employees with Augusta County Social Services, along with over a dozen volunteers, picked up around $9,000 in gift donations in Crozet Monday, December 21.

The donation was provided by Atlantic Builders, its employees, lender trade partners, and title company.

Atlantic Builders Sales Manager David Boisvert says he and his family have spent the last 10 days shopping for gifts for 16 families and a dozen seniors in need to make their Christmas a lot brighter.

“We are so blessed to be in these communities and building homes for folks. So this year we reached out to Social Services over in Waynesboro and Augusta County to see how we could best support them and their needs for this holiday season,” Boisvert said.

The donated gifts will be distributed by Social Services to the families and seniors throughout the week.

Atlantic Builders has been participating in events like this in Virginia for a number of years. This is the first time the company has done this in this area.

