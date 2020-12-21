Historic records grant approved to preserve four documents in Augusta Co. Circuit Court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Press Release) — A Virginia Circuit Court Records Preservation Program (CCRP) grant has been approved for the conservation and preservation of four historical records within the Augusta County Circuit Court, according to a press release from Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes.

$12,598 will be given to the Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court to preserve the four records.

According to the release, the grant will allow the clerk’s office to restore and conserve Will Book No. 3 (1761-1767); Marriage Register Colored 1888-1910; Deed Book 29 (1796-1798); and Order Book 24 (1796-1799).

The grant will also allow the clerk’s office to obtain digital images of the records, ensuring future public access to the documents, the release says.

“These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations,” the release says. “The Virginia General Assembly created the special grants preservation program, which is managed by the Library of Virginia, and this program allows Clerks to use state grant funding to perform preservation and conservation work to restore and protect Virginia’s valuable history.”

