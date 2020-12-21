“Battle of the Bells” helps raise money for the Salvation Army

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Police Department are in a friendly competition. They’re calling it “Battle of the Bells” to raise money for the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

Chief Matt Tobia of HFD says the team that raises the most money gets bragging rights for the entire year to come.

He says the real reason they are out there is to bring joy to people this holiday season, and to help out the Salvation Army, which has supported first responders through major incidents in addition to supporting people in need.

“We take a tremendous pride in being able to ensure public safety, and so any opportunity we have to be with the public is one we value,” says Tobia. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to be able to participate in this event, and we hope honestly that is makes just the smallest difference in people’s lives.”

Both teams are ringing bells in shifts. HFD is at the Walmart on Burgess Road, and HPD is at the Walmart on John Wayland Highway. Both teams are confident that they will bring in the most money.

“It’ll be the fire department of course, we know that,” says Tobia. “But we’re looking forward to hearing what we’re able to do to help bring just a little bit more Christmas joy during this holiday season.”

“I don’t know I’ve seen a lot of folks being pretty generous with givings today, so we’ll see,” says Sergeant Ron Howard with HPD.

Captain Harold Gitau with the Salvation Army said on Monday night that the teams, collectively, raised $3788.87.

