‘Be Vigilant for the Valley’ initiative looks to slow community spread of COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Back in July, local leaders came together with a common goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The effort, called “Be Vigilant for the Valley,” is led by Harrisonburg’s Mayor Reed, Harrisonburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Richards and Laura Toni-Holsinger of the local United Way.

“If there was ever an example of ‘What I do impacts you,’ this is it,” Toni-Holsinger said. “It’s looking out for one another, it’s being vigilant about keeping up with what the CDC recommendations are and knowing that nobody is without sacrifice.”

Toni-Holsinger says the community leaders meet about every three weeks, and discuss updates from the local health departments, community behaviors and policies and new ways to get the word out.

With the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the initiative plans to follow the lead of the Virginia Department of Health to keep the community educated.

“Now that we are lucky enough to have access to the vaccine, that is how we’re gonna get out of this, you know, that’s how we’re going to protect more and more people,” said Toni-Holsinger. “And we want to make sure that questions are answered, and that misinformation is corrected.”

She says getting through this pandemic is going to take a village, but with the help of the “Be Vigilant for the Valley” initiative, leaders hope the community will work together and come out stronger.

Something fun that has recently come of the initiative, is the Protect Your Community mask contest. Toni-Holsinger says at all city and county schools, students K-12 were given the opportunity to design a mask for their classmates.

After review by the community leaders, six designs will be chosen as winners. From each school system, there will be one winner for elementary school, one for middle school and one for high school. Then, the chosen design will be printed on masks and given to the winner and their classmates.

Toni-Holsinger says this fun contest is a way to let kids see that they can also play a part in protecting those around them.

