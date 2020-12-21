Charlottesville announces COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is offering funds for a limited time to help folks and businesses who are having trouble paying water and gas bills.

The city announced Monday, December 21, that it received CARES Act funds to assist utility customers whose accounts are past due as a result of financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who meet the requirements have been identified, and Charlottesville says it will be contacting them by mail or phone.

Requirements for the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program include:

Customers having a balance of unpaid utilities on their account at least 30 days old, accrued between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

Completing a form certifying that their inability to make payment was the result of financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Not receiving any prior CARES Act assistance to pay their utility bill.

The city expects there will not be enough funds to cover all customers whose accounts are past due.

All intake forms must be submitted by January 8, 2021. Visit www.charlottesville.gov/utilityrelief or call 434-970-3211 if you receive information regarding the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program

