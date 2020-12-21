Charlottesville police renew calls for doorbell video footage in Madison Avenue rape investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department continues to investigate an abduction and rape by gunpoint in the 700 block of Madison Avenue last Thursday, Dec. 17.

Police are again asking for the public’s assistance with video footage from doorbell cameras, Ring cameras, or any other home security system in the vicinity of where the rape occurred.

If you have video footage or any information about this case, please contact CPD immediately at (434) 970-3280. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police say whether you think it may help or not, any little bit of information you have could be very helpful and could solve this case.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE 12/18/20: The Charlottesville Police Department says it is investigating a rape in the 700 block of Madison Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 17.

In a press release, police say a woman was abducted by gunpoint while walking in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. The suspect took the woman behind an apartment complex and raped her at gunpoint.

The victim described the suspect as a thin Black male, approximately 6′2″ tall, short hair (possibly buzz-cut), wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Detectives are looking to get all possible surveillance video footage in the immediate area of the 700 block of Madison Avenue. If you have a surveillance system, such as a doorbell camera, police ask you to contact them at (434) 970-3280 immediately.

If you have any other information related to this case, you may contact Charlottesville police at the above number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may provide information to Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

