Advertisement

Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one big disappointment to sky gazing, clouds.

Because of this weak system moving through, it was too many clouds for West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. There was some better viewing east of the Blue Ridge.

Take a look at this photo from Peter Forister, a local photographer and storm chaser.

(You can follow him on Twitter: @Forecaster25)

View from Charlottesville
View from Charlottesville(Peter Forister)

That, is one of the most incredible images I’ve seen. Jupiter is the larger planet, Saturn smaller.

Here’s another great image, this one from South Carolina.

Taken from South Carolina
Taken from South Carolina(Chris Jackson)

The good news is that the two planets will still be visible through about the end of the year but they are setting. Meaning each day they appear lower in the sky. Tuesday will offer the area much more clearing and likely the best opportunity for viewing. You want to look as close to dark as possible, at the end of twilight. Both planets set just after 7pm right now.

By Christmas eve the planets will be setting just before 7pm, and by December 31 view both planets just as it gets dark but they will be very low on the horizon to the west-southwest. Here’s the contrast of how much different it will look on Tuesday compared to the Monday conjunction:

Monday night vs. Tuesday night
Monday night vs. Tuesday night(Stellarium)

The last visible conjunction of less than 1 degree was nearly 800 years ago in 1226. So this is something special and the two planets have not been this close in 800 years.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 21, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,042 on Monday
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest in centuries
"The priority is that once you bring your students back, the goal is to keep them here the...
JMU updates spring semester plan
Virginia State Police said this was not specifically a “Move Over” issue.
Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says VDOT worker is out of the ICU and doing better

Latest News

NBC12 File.
Central Virginia health care workers make holiday plea as hospital rates increase
Money
CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia
FDA warns companies illegally selling CBD products
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
East Market Street in Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Public Works reports impact made from recent traffic corridor timing plans