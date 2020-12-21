Clouds blocked the conjunction of Saturn & Jupiter but you can still see it

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The one big disappointment to sky gazing, clouds.

Because of this weak system moving through, it was too many clouds for West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. There was some better viewing east of the Blue Ridge.

Take a look at this photo from Peter Forister, a local photographer and storm chaser.

(You can follow him on Twitter: @Forecaster25)

View from Charlottesville (Peter Forister)

That, is one of the most incredible images I’ve seen. Jupiter is the larger planet, Saturn smaller.

Here’s another great image, this one from South Carolina.

Taken from South Carolina (Chris Jackson)

The good news is that the two planets will still be visible through about the end of the year but they are setting. Meaning each day they appear lower in the sky. Tuesday will offer the area much more clearing and likely the best opportunity for viewing. You want to look as close to dark as possible, at the end of twilight. Both planets set just after 7pm right now.

The #GreatConjunction of #Jupiter and #Saturn thru my telescope just after 6pm. 4 of Jupiter's moons; Europa, Ganymede, Io & Callisto, and Saturn's Titan moon visible. Stacked many images for more clarity and color. Nexstar Celestron 6SE with Nikon D750 attached. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vzP2IAuFnS — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 22, 2020

By Christmas eve the planets will be setting just before 7pm, and by December 31 view both planets just as it gets dark but they will be very low on the horizon to the west-southwest. Here’s the contrast of how much different it will look on Tuesday compared to the Monday conjunction:

Monday night vs. Tuesday night (Stellarium)

The last visible conjunction of less than 1 degree was nearly 800 years ago in 1226. So this is something special and the two planets have not been this close in 800 years.

