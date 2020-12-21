CVS will administer vaccines at long-term care facilities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - CVS will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at over 870 long-term care facilities in Virginia.

The nationwide mobilized effort will begin in the commonwealth starting on December 28 in 874 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS’s website or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.

