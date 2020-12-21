Advertisement

Democratic Party of Virginia ratifies First Union Contract

The Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) staff has ratified the First Union Contract in an...
The Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) staff has ratified the First Union Contract in an unprecedented step for labor organizing in Democratic politics.(WTVG)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Dec. 21, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA) staff has ratified the First Union Contract in an unprecedented step for labor organizing in Democratic politics.

The DPVA staff are represented by UFCW Local 400, making them one of the first state party staff in the country to successfully organize and reach a collective bargaining agreement.

“As Democrats, we talk the talk of supporting workers and unions, but we have to walk the walk as well. I’m proud to lead a state party that is at the forefront of the movement to organize campaigns and political workers. This contract will help ensure DPVA lives up to our Democratic values and remains a strong state party organization for years to come,” DPVA Chair Susan Swecker said.

Highlights of the contract include:

  • Many union protections unavailable to non-union workers including just cause protection from unjust discipline or firing
  • A grievance and arbitration process to resolve disputes with management
  • Progressive discipline policy

The contract also provides many progressive policies the Democratic Party is fighting for, including:

  • Paid overtime protections
  • Paid family leave
  • Comprehensive protection for immigrant and transgender workers
  • Robust anti-discrimination policy

The contract also provides unlimited paid sick leave to all employees and the employer covers 100% of all health care premiums for employees.

