GCSO: Juvenile charged with murder in Celt Rd. investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says a juvenile is charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month on Celt Road.

The sheriff’s office has released few details in connection with the investigation. It did specify that a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of Tuesday, December 1.

GCSO announced Monday, December 21, that a juvenile is charged with second-degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony. No other information was provided, other than the juvenile is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office previously stated that a juvenile was a person of interest and in custody on unrelated charges. Additionally, authorities the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Murphy or Lieutenant Kevin Freid at (434) 985-2222.

