Gusty winds at times this week and cold by Christmas

(WHSV) - A strong cold front brings rain and snow across the mountains Christmas Eve. Bitterly cold weather is expected for Christmas Day.

MONDAY: A very pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A nice day with highs in the upper 40s. A few spots hitting 50. turning breezy later in the day and remaining breezy into the evening. Wind gusts at times 20-30mph.

A chilly evening with temperatures slipping into the low 40s with more clouds west of Shenandoah Mountain. Partly cloudy in the VAlley. A weak system will bring upslope snow showers to the Allegheny mountains. An isolated rain shower in the Valley but most remain dry. For the rest of the Potomac Highlands a few spotty rain/snow showers.

Snow for the Allegheny Mountains, rain/snow mix for lower elevations in West Virginia, spotty shower in the Valley. (WHSV)

In West Virginia, the Allegheny Mountains will be looking at some fresh snow of 1-4 inches by Tuesday morning. Some spots could see 4-8 inches.

Other areas west of US 220 could see 2-4 inches while areas just east of US 220 may see a trace to 2 inches.

Overnight lows in the mid 30s for the Valley and in the upper 20s in West Virginia. It will be rather breezy for everyone with winds west-northwest 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-35mph at times. A few gusts may reach 40mph across the Allegheny mountains.

Most places will see 2-4 inches of snow in the Allegheny mountains with some spots seeing 4-8 inches. A trace to 2 inches is possible in other West Virginia locations. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy with snow showers for the Allegheny mountains. Staying chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Winds sustained out of the west northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Clear skies take over overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day and breezy at times. Wind sustained out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts 15-25 mph. Highs around average with temperatures in the mid 40s.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers arrive late overnight. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Watching our next system. Right now we are looking at cloudy skies with periods of rain through the day. This may be more of a wet snow likely for the Allegheny mountains. Highs in the low 50s. Breezy at times. Showers continue for Thursday evening with snow likely across the Allegheny mountains. As far as any snow in the Valley, it’s not looking likely. At best, there may be a few flurries on the back side of this system as it exits. Snow does look likely for the Allegheny mountains. With warm road temperatures, roadways will likely just be wet for most. Winds will pick up again Thursday, sustained winds 10-25 mph for the entire viewing area with gusts up 15-25 mph. Turning very cold Thursday night with lows in the low 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. A very cold and windy Christmas is expected for us with the Allegheny Mountains seeing snow showers. Highs only reach the upper 20s with winds sustained at 10-20 mph and wind gusts 30-40+ mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. Overnight lows in the mid teens.

SATURDAY: A frigid start with temperatures rising into the 20s. Mostly sunny for the day and staying cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Overnight lows around 20.

SUNDAY: Another frigid start with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy as temperatures being an upward trend. Highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.