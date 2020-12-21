Harrisonburg schools to distribute winter break meal boxes Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools will host its last meal pickup of the year, and instead of just a few meals for the week, families will receive boxes of food.

Thanks to a partnership between the school division, the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank and HOPE Distributed CDC, families of four will be sent home with two boxes of fresh produce and nonperishable items to eat over the holiday break.

Andrea Early, the director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Schools, said she is thankful for the partnership that will help make sure families are fed, and give some staff a break, while school is not in session.

”These are items that can be used throughout the break,” Early said. “So it’s a really nice box of produce that is going to last. It’s filled with carrots, onions, potatoes, I think I saw a melon in there. It’s beautiful produce.”

Early said families can begin to pick up the boxes of food at each school location from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or until each location runs out of boxes.

Families who have had their meals delivered to them regularly will have their boxes delivered by HOPE Distribution CDC Tuesday afternoon.

Early said as 2020 comes to an end, the need in the community has not stopped.

“We have seen our numbers stay pretty steady and high at our school pick-ups,” Early said. “Between our Tuesday meal pick-up, we distribute to 2,000 students and we deliver meals to close to 500 students.”

Early said the school division will begin its regular meal pick-up after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

