Holloway excited for CFL opportunity

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison football star Dimitri Holloway is preparing to play professionally in Canada.

Holloway recently signed a contract with the Ottawa REDBLACKS of the Canadian Football League (CFL) after a standout career with the Dukes from 2015-2019.

“I don’t take any opportunity that I got for granted,” said Holloway in phone interview with WHSV. “I am going to take advantage of this one the best way I can and just try to put on the best way I know how to.”

Holloway was the Dukes’ leading tackler in 2018 & 2019 when he racked up 127 & 124 stops, respectively. Despite battling multiple injuries and missing almost all of the 2017 season, he finished his JMU career with 329 career tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

“Can’t say enough good things about Dimitri Holloway,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “At the end of the day, when the defense was out there on the field, his voice was the one that carried the most weight.”

Holloway excelled against both the run and the pass as a linebacker at JMU and was known for his ability to make plays all over the field. He hopes his skill set translates to the CFL, where the field is longer and wider than in the NFL and NCAA football.

“They kept on mentioning how I was (a) sideline-to-sideline (linebacker) and I truly believe that is one thing I will be able to bring,” said Holloway.

The 2021 CFL season is scheduled to start in June.

