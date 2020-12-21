Hunting shop owner emphasizes the importance of hunting safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Natural Resources Police in West Virginia is advising everyone to wear harnesses when hunting from elevated positions after a hunting incident involving a tree stand left a man seriously injured last month.

Doug Henry owns Mountain View Gun Shop in Luray. He said anyone who does not know what they’re doing should not be out hunting, and they should follow the safety laws provided by the state.

Henry said he does not sell tree stands at his shop because he thinks they are dangerous, and one wrong move could have a serious impact on someone’s life.

“You got to be really be careful with those things because a lot of people get injured, they get paralyzed just because they don’t have it properly installed,” Henry said. “They think they got them installed and all of a sudden something breaks on them and before they know it they’re on the ground, and then they’re paralyzed, and they can’t do anything more, hunting or anything.”

He also says it is best to hunt with others.

